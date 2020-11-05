Nancy L. Sweatland, 82, formerly of Williamstown, passed away peacefully on Monday. Nancy was born in Mexico to the late Archa and Alice (Fox) Moot. She married William “Bill” Sweatland and the couple married on May 15, 1959 and shared 53 years of wedded bliss until Mr. Sweatland’s passing on April 12, 2013. Nancy dedicated her life to raising her children, spending her free time volunteering with the Williamstown Fire Department Auxiliary and an active member of the Williamstown Union Church. Surviving are her daughters, Kelly (Mike) Walton and Candi (James Jr.) DeCare; her son, Gary (Diane) Sweatland; her brothers, John (Barb) Moot, Barry (Cheryl) Moot, Ed (Barb) Moot; her sister, Pat Reed; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Kim Moot; and her sister, Caprice Hooge. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Traub Funeral Home, Central Square with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Please visit traubfh.com for online guestbook.
