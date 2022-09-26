Nancy L. Wilson, 76, Evans Mills, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 23, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 29th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The funeral for Nancy will be Friday, September 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown at 11:00 am. A burial will be held at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery, Town of Hounsfield at a later date.
Nancy was born in Watertown, NY on June 11th, 1946, a daughter to Edward and Marylyn Green Garbutt.
Nancy married the love of her life Dennis Wilson, on September 30th, 1964 at the Hope Presbyterian Church.
Nancy worked for many years in Quality Assurance at Faichney’s and throughout its ownership changes. She retired in the early 2000’s from the recently named Tyco Kendall Healthcare, after devoting several years of service.
She was very crafty and meticulous and would use her skills for the good of others. As a member of the Methodist church, she was devoted to going above and beyond in the missions of the church including: Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes, Strawberry Festival, Youth Group, Vacation Bible School, and the United Methodist Women’s Club.
In her free time you could likely find her shopping, whether it be for her grandchildren or the church. You may also find her at her favorite establishments, Jrecks, Dunkin’ Donuts, or enjoying a banana split from the local ice cream shops in the summer.
Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. If not with them, then her daily phone calls were expected, as she was always checking in on those she loved. She was consistently involved in the lives of her loved ones and well known around the community for her infectious personality and selflessness. She was fun loving and loved to sing and dance. As proud of her children as she was, her proudest moment was when she became a grandmother. Her strongest character traits were her unconditional ability to both love and forgive and her faith in Jesus.
She is survived by her children Christopher (Pam) Wilson, Wrentham, MA, Renee Wilson, Evans Mills, Derek Wilson, Leicester, MA; her grandchildren Ashlee (Michael) Scales, Kylee Lynch, Emily, Caroline, Hannah, Connor and Ava Wilson; great grandchildren Brylee, Landan and Adalynn Scales; a sister, Cheryl Gonseth, a brother-in- law Everett Cateon and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband Dennis, who passed away in January of this year. She was also predeceased by her parents, a sister, Carolyn Cateon and a brother- in-law, Terry Gonseth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Garbutt Family Fish and Loaves Fund, 8744 North Main St., Evans Mills, NY 13637.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
