Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at age 80. After graduating from Perry High School, she attended Geneseo University to study secondary education. She graduated with honors and spent the majority of her 32 year teaching career at Indian River Central High School in Philadelphia, New York. She earned her Master’s Degree from Potsdam College all while teaching full time. Nancy made a difference in countless students’ lives by sharing her love of reading, her contagious smile, and belief that all students can learn. Nancy was an avid traveler, loved shopping, knitting, reading, parties, the theater, and games. After retiring from her career, she poured her love and energy into her grandchildren and volunteered for the Greece Eccumenical Food Shelf and the Garden Club. She was always ready to share her smile and positive attitude with anyone she encountered. Nancy’s love of travel took her to many places including driving across the country on Route 66 with her best friend Ro Bradt, traveling extensively in Europe, taking several cruises including to Jamaica, Cancun, and Alaska, and visiting numerous states across the country. Nancy was preceded in death by her foster father, Hy Bean; father, Whitney Hocking; mother, Treva Plank; beloved brother in law, John Baart. She is survived by her sister, Penny Baart; brother and wife, Whitney and Linda Hocking; former husband, Mark Landas; foster mother, Shirley Bean; foster sisters, Rhonda Hendershot and Cherylynne (Cherie) Lee; foster brother, Eric Bean; three sons and their wives, Nyle and Stacey Landas, Tyler and Diana Landas, Brandon and Kristina Landas; daughter and husband, Marquelle and Shawn Adkins; foster daughter and husband, Leslie and Frank Kelly; her nine grandchildren, Aldyn and Daltyn Landas, Vaughn and Viola Landas, Chloe and James Landas, Zachary and Cheyenne Adkins, Janel Kelly DiTondo; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, Attention Treasurer, 500 Maiden Lane, Rochester, NY 14616.For more information, to view Nancy’s obituary or to sign his online guestbook, please visit Meesonfamily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.