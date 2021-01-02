POTSDAM: Nancy Lynn Morehouse, age 61, of Potsdam, NY, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday December 29, 2020, under the care of Hospice and her loving family. As per Nancy’s wishes, no public calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later time at the convenience of the family. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.
Nancy was born on February 26, 1959 to the late Olive “Marie” (Flood) and Edward Hyde in Ogdensburg, NY.
Nancy was a 1978 graduate of Lisbon Central School. In the 1970’s she worked alongside her mother at the family operated, Marie’s Diner, on Route 68. Nancy married Terry Morehouse on September 20, 1980 at the First Presbyterian Church in Canton, NY. She began working at NYSARC in 1992 as a direct care staff at the Norwood facility and remained there until the onset of her illness. Throughout her 28 years of service at NYSARC, the dedication and compassion she showed to her clients was recognized and revered by all who worked with her. Her infectious laughter and spirited personality will be missed dearly.
Nancy enjoyed cooking for her loved ones, spending time with her boys in the garage while they tinkered on projects and prepared for local demolition derby’s, as well as being surrounded by her family and friends. Her sense of humor and quick wit were unmatched and appreciated by all who held her dear. She was an animal enthusiast and always enjoyed spending time with her dogs, cats, and horses.
Nancy leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Terry Morehouse, their sons Chad Morehouse and his companion Kim Johnson of Evans, GA; Corey Morehouse and his wife Samantha Morehouse of McNeal, Arizona; Cole Morehouse and his companion Mallory James of Canton, NY. Nancy is survived by her grandchildren, Owen, Rachel, Reed, Rory, Hayden, and Lennox. She is also survived by her siblings, Butch Hyde of Cortland, NY; Carol (Bill) Whitmarsh of Cortland, NY; Beverly Parmeter of Lisbon, NY; Susan Lawton and her companion Ben Fifield of Lisbon, NY; Debbie Stone of Pierpont, NY; Dorothy (Neil) Conant of Potsdam, NY; Wayne (Cathy) Hyde of Lisbon, NY; Shirley Montroy of Ogdensburg, NY; Donny Hyde of Lisbon, NY; Jerry (Berta) Hyde of Lisbon, NY; Amy (Tom) Stearns of Louisville, NY; and John Hyde of Lisbon, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Cindy Hyde in 1983, her father Edward Hyde in 2007, her mother Olive “Marie” Hyde in 2009, and her infant daughter Chelsea Morehouse in 1990.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s name to the Potsdam Human Society at 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Friends and family are welcome to share memories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
