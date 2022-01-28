Nancy Marie Huck, 85, passed away on January 26, 2022, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Nancy retired after 27 years as an educator teaching at W.W. Lewis in Sulphur, LA, and Carthage Central in Carthage, New York. She loved collecting stamps and helping with the family business, Watertown Petroleum. Nancy was a very proud mother and matriarch of her family and its legacy. She was of the catholic faith and a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Roger Bates Huck; her beloved fur friend, DJay; her children, Steven Huck and wife, Elaine of Sulphur, Karen Jeffers and husband, George of Lake Charles, Julie Floetenmeyer of Sulphur, and Susan Hoover and husband, Elmer of Philadelphia, New York; 14 grandchildren, Stephanie Marcantel, Stacie Mays, Greg Jeffers, Jesse Jeffers, Todd Jeffers, Donna Powell, Kelly Jeffers, Michael Nassar, Nichole Tanner, Brandi Hale, Bridget Carpenter, Matt Hoover, Joni Bates and Britney Constance; 26 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mabel Bath; her brother, Frank Bath, Jr.; and one son, David Huck.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 10 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss with Father Luke Krzanowski, M.S. officiating. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 PM with a rosary recited at 6 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday at the funeral home from 8 AM until time to leave for the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request masses be said in Nancy’s name.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.