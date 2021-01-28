Nancy McGowan Clinton, of Glen Mills, PA, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and community volunteer, passed away on January 28, 2021.
Forever remembered as a natural teacher, loving mom, and caring friend, Nancy brought her boundless energy to everything she did. We were blessed that she taught us to love, share, pray, and give back.
Born and raised in Watertown, NY, to the late James and Helene (Drummond) McGowan, Nancy graduated from Watertown High School and met husband Peter M. Clinton when they were teenagers.
She attended State University of New York at Albany where she was president of her sorority Kappa Delta, member of Myskania student government, and received the Outstanding Woman Graduate award in 1960. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education in 1960, a Master’s degree in Business Education in 1961, and a permanent certification in Guidance in 1962.
Nancy began her teaching career as a high school teacher in Spring Valley, NY, then moved to Delaware County where she taught at Nether Providence Junior and Senior High School in Wallingford, PA.
In 1963, she married Peter, her loving husband of 57 years, and dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife and mother. They made their home in Springfield, PA, and later in Freehold Twp., NJ, East Amherst, NY, and Middletown Township, PA, as they relocated for his career with DuPont.
Nancy was known for being a great neighbor, organizing block parties, luminaries and children’s cookie bakes. She was active in her parish as a church volunteer and CCD teacher for more than 30 years, and served as an officer of the Delco chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). In retirement at Maris Grove, she established the lecture series, welcomed newcomers, and fundraised for the Resident Care Fund. Throughout her life, she was inspired by her many book clubs, bridge groups, art museums and gardens, and her deep Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband Peter; their children Catherine (James) Keenan, Michael (Jeannie) Clinton, and Caroline (Travis) Stevenson; her beloved grandchildren Corinne, Sean, Andrew and Matthew; her brothers James (Signe) McGowan and John (Claire) McGowan; her sister Sarah McGowan; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass and visitation will be family only due to COVID-19; a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, c/o Barbara Burri, Director of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA, 19342. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
