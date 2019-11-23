Nancy Meeks, 78 of Orwell, NY passed away November 21, 2019 with her children by her side.
Nancy was born November 2, 1941 in the Town of Diana, to Mark J. and Julia J (Casler) Miller. She was a graduate of Beaver River High School. She married Earl Meeks July 24, 1965. They were married forever. Nancy was a stay at home mom.
She is survived by her children; Tracy (Michelle), Mark, Darcie, Shaleen (David) Kellner, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two brothers.
Calling Hours will be Tuesday November 26th from 11am-1pm at Orwell Methodist Church with the Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Summit Village.
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
