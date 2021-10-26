Nancy R. Gydesen of Lyons Falls, Lewis County, New York was called home October 22nd, 2021.
Nancy was under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Nancy was born on October 9th, 1941 in Collinsville, NY.
She is proceeded in death by her father Emory Curtis and mother Clara Youngs Curtis Bartelotte, stepfather Henry “Hank” Bartelotte, sister Joyce Coe, brother-in-law, Wayne Beasock, nephew Emory Coe, sister in-law Nancy L. Gydesen and In-laws Peter and Maude Gydesen.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 62 years P. Donald Gydesen, Sister Beverly Beasock, Brother Willis “Rose” Curtis, four daughters, Susan (Gary Rutz) Gydesen of Mechanicsburg, PA, Kimberly Holland (Dale) of Brantingham, Melissa Jantzi (Loren), Lowville and Megan Morrison (Ryan) of Lyons Falls. Brother in-laws George (Kathleen) Gydesen, and Gyde Gydesen, Sister In-laws Thelma Poste (Stanley) and Sandra Aden (Roy).
She has 9 grandchildren, Ashley Martin (Carl), Courtney York (Wyatt), Jason Beadore (Steven), Daniel Jantzi (Courtney), Devin Jantzi (Kate), Sabrina Fey (Jacob), Phoebe Jantzi (Nathaniel Dobbs), Marek & Maddox Morrison, and her great-grandchildren; Kadence & Ryleigh Martin, Charlotte Fey, Grady & Emory Jantzi, Avalyn and Lyla Jantzi, Weston & Wren York, step-grandchildren Gabby Works, Ryan Rutz (Lindsey) and Eric Rutz (Cassie) and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy attended Locust Grove Elementary School and graduated from Port Leyden Central School in the Class of 1959. She had a beautiful voice and would put it to use at the Talcottville Methodist Church and the Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls as a member of the church choirs. Occasionally, she even made guest vocal appearances with the East Road Rhythm Ryders. Her talents were many as she also made acting appearances with the Lyons Fall Players Guild.
Actively involved in her community, she served as clerk and tax collector for the Town of Greig and the Board of Assessment Review for Lyonsdale.
In later years, she felt a calling to serve her church in a servant’s role. Nancy served as a Member of Session (Elder) and eventually studied to become a Lay
Minister with the Forest Presbyterian Church where she would share her faith and love for The Bible with her congregation.
Don would see the woman of his dreams at a high school dance in 1958. Not knowing who she was, he told his friend that same night “I’m going to marry that girl.” He later found out her name and where she lived. He would soon drive to her house and boldly asked her to dance. Their first dance took place in her living room to Elvis Presley’s ‘Love Me Tender’. Don would marry “that girl” on October 3rd, 1959, where they would dance to that same symbolic song.
During their 63 years together, Don and Nancy enjoyed many activities together, to include bowling, snowmobiling, gardening, western movies, daily crossword competitions and NASCAR racing. They enjoyed several trips together to NASCAR races in Dover, Delaware and Charlotte, North Carolina where she rooted for her favorite driver Jeff Gordon in the -24. An occasional trip to Pennsylvania to see family included side trips to Gettysburg and Sight & Sound Theater.
Holidays were always special as family gathered to enjoy her homemade cooking and time together. Nancy’s specialty was her traditional homemade Christmas candy and she always made enough to send a batch home with everybody.
First and foremost, family meant everything to her. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, very much loved by all.
Nancy and Don’s marriage exhibited an unconditional love as they spent a lifetime together. Don considered taking care of her in recent years “an honor.” While her vessel was tired, she can now breathe freely in eternal life. She will be missed by all, but her legacy of love will continue forever.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 29, 2021, at 12 Noon at Forest Presbyterian Church, Center St., Lyons Falls, with all attending invited to a luncheon following the services at the church. To honor Nancy’s wishes there will be no calling hours. The family request that any donations be made to Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Lyons Falls Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Lyons Falls, NY 13368 or to Lewis County Search and Rescue. Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
