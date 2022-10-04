Nancy (Spink) Garnsey, beloved wife and adoring mother, passed peacefully in her Sebring, FL home on September 16th at the age of 72. She was surrounded by her loving immediate family.
Nancy grew up in Pulaski, NY and settled in Lewis County, NY to raise her family. She founded a preschool and worked at the South Lewis school district, touching the lives of hundreds of children. In retirement, she RV’ed across the country making great new friends, particularly in Arizona.
She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Kathleen (Betts) Spink and survived by her faithful husband of 48 years Thomas, sister Carol (Fortin), sons Matthew, Robert, and Andrew, and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.