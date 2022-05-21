Nancy Young Duncan, age 88, died peacefully on May 7th in Denver, Colorado. Nancy was born in 1933 in Watertown, New York to a medical doctor, W. Webber Young, and a nurse, Dorothy Young who are both deceased as is Nancy’s beloved husband R. Michael Duncan, and son, Angus Duncan. She is survived by her sister, Linda Reichenbach of Watertown, and a daughter, Diana Boubin of Denver, her four grandchildren, Colin Duncan, Max Boubin, Bryce Duncan, and George Boubin, her daughter-in-law Ivelisse Duncan, and son-in-law Michael Boubin. Nancy had a lifelong interest in academics and intellectual pursuits and a natural grasp of business. An independent-minded pathfinder for her era, she pursued a business career and graduated with a B.A. in economics and sociology from Mount Holyoke College in 1955. She earned an M.B.A. from Harvard University in 1956 and a M.S. in Accounting from Georgetown University in 1977. Nancy married R. Michael Duncan and moved to Washington DC in 1958 and lived there for 50 years raising a family. She was a strong advocate for women’s and adolescents’ healthcare and steadfast supporter of women’s reproductive rights. In the 70s, she became Director and National Treasurer of Planned Parenthood and in the early 80s helped found and became Treasurer of The Center for Youth Services. The center was a multifaceted program for youth in DC that included education, job training, health care, family planning, and childcare. In the late 80s, she then became the Vice President and Production Manager of Guggenheim Productions, an impactful documentary film company. In her retirement, Nancy Duncan was a proud board member for several non-profits that supported women’s and adolescent’s physical and mental wellbeing as well as for the Hillwood Estate Museum and Gardens. Hillwood Museum is an oasis located five miles from downtown Washington maintaining one of the most comprehensive collections of Russian imperial art, 18th-century French decorative art, and twenty-five acres of landscaped gardens. Nancy Young Duncan had an exuberance for life, greatly appreciated all people and cultures and was an enthusiastic globe traveler. She was a spirited and devoted grandmother. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 18th, at 2:00 PM St. John’s Episcopal Church, Georgetown in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory to Hillwood Museum at www.hillwoodmuseum.org, Planned Parenthood at www.plannedparenthood.org or to the Lyme Free Library in Chaumont, NY by mail to address: PO Box 369 Chaumont, NY 13622.
Nancy Young Duncan
May 7, 2022
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
