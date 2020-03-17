Naomi Y. Iacovacci, 88, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Manhattan on February 10, 1932, daughter of the late Elias and Rose Lugo Alvarado. She graduated high school in the Bronx and attended one year at Hunter College. On September 4, 1954 she married Joseph S. Iacovacci, Jr. at the Third Baptist Church, Bronx. After the marriage, the couple moved to NJ, residing there from 1962 to 1984. They moved to Pittsburgh and then to Lancaster, PA in 1992, In 2002 the couple moved to Watertown.
Naomi enjoyed being a homemaker, drawing, decorating cakes, sewing, building, and she was never afraid to try anything. She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance.
Along with her husband, Joe, she is survived by her daughter and her husband, Maryellen and Randall D. Blevins, Watertown; son and his wife, Paul J. and Jennifer Iacovacci. CT; five grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dolores Alvarado, Queens; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Samuel Alvarado, and her sister, Esther Rose Rodriquez.
A celebration of Naomi’s life will be held at a time and date to be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Joni and Friends, 30009 Ladyface Ct., Agoura Hills, CA 91301 or online at secure.joniandfriends.org. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
