Nathan C. Roggie (60) of Sun City, AZ, went to be with the Lord very peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022, under the care of Hospice of the Valley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10th at 11am. Naumburg Mennonite Church 5463 NY-410, Castorland, NY 12320.
Nate is survived by his loving wife Shari, his children Josh (Dannika) Roggie of Colorado Springs, CO, Tyler (Katie) Roggie of Mindenmines, MO and Vanessa (Dalton Schaub) Roggie of Highlands Ranch, CO. He is also survived by his sister, Yvonne Roes of Lowville, NY, and four brothers Tim (Renee) Roggie of Beaver Falls, NY, Doug Roggie of Watertown, NY, Darryl (Denise) Roggie of Lowville, NY and Rick (Liz) Roggie of Seneca Falls, NY and a sister in law (Pam Roggie). He is predeceased by two brothers Darwin Roggie and Neil Roggie.
He was born on June 25, 1962 in Lowville, NY, son of Richard & Delores (Jantzi) Roggie of New Bremen, NY. Nate married Shari (Widrick) on August 17, 1985. They have been married for 36 years. Shari is the daughter of Arlene (Roggie) Widrick and the late Royal Widrick.
Nate attended Lowville Academy and Central School.
He worked on the family farm along with other farms and drove truck for Abbass Foods, Evans Mills, NY. After his marriage, he worked for 18 years driving truck (Roggies’ Cattle Trucking, Town of Lowville, John Farney Logging & Slack Chemical). In 2003 the couple moved to Colorado Springs, CO where he worked for Focus on the Family and ACE Hardware for 15 years. They later moved to Sun City, AZ in 2018 where he enjoyed working for CARVANA and Recreation Centers of Sun City. He enjoyed traveling, loved cars, remodeling homes, and spending time with his friends but most importantly spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Sun City Agape Fund, 14636 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351.
