Evans Mills - Neal C. Tooley, 85 of Alverson Rd. died Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at his home.
Born June 24th, 1935 in the Town of LeRay, Neal was the son of the late Ralph & Hazel Doxtater-Tooley. He attended and graduated from Evans Mills High School in 1953.
Always a hard worker, Neal went to work for Smith’s Transport and NY Air Brake before going into business for himself. In the mid-1980s, Neal started The Tooley Trucking company and opened Jefferson Heights Quarry, a stone quarry & delivery service. In 1999, he sold the quarry to pursue heavy equipment construction. Neal owned and operated Neal Tooley Construction which specialized in local trucking and construction site work which he did right up until his passing.
When he wasn’t working, Neal pursued his lifelong passion with race cars. Starting in the early 60’s, Neal quickly gained a reputation for an aggressive driving style that earned him the nickname “Terrible” Tooley that would stick with him for the rest of his life. “Terrible” Tooley earned the first of many feature wins at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on August 25th, 1962. Always running toward the front, Neal is 3rd in feature wins at Watertown Speedway. Looking for new challenges, Neal transitioned to super-modified cars at Oswego Speedway in 1966. Neal’s long racing career produced many memories from a lap record in Trenton, NJ that stood for many years to a fiery wreck at the Syracuse Fairgrounds that left Neal walking away unharmed with a pipe sticking through the center of his car.
Neal and his former wife Shirley Fulkerson were married in April 1961 and welcomed a daughter in December.
On March 5th, 1972, Neal married Patricia J. Doney. Another daughter was welcomed in July of that year. His constant companion until her death on July 31st, 2007, Neal and Patrica enjoyed boating and winters in Melbourne Beach Fl.
Neal is survived by his two daughters, Kendra Tooley and Sheri Tooley, husbands Scott Allen and Paul Ciminelli, grandchildren, Lauren Heaslip (Christopher) & Christopher Peters (Marrissa), and great grandchildren Hayden Heaslip & Ashton Peters.
Calling hours will be 1-4 pm, Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Spring Burial will be on the family plot in Evans Mills Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Evans Mills Ambulance, Attn: Memorial Fund, 8733 Factory St. Evans Mills, NY 13637 or the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St. Watertown, NY 13601
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
