Neil (Robert) Sheridan, Sr. of Canton passed away on January 24, 2021 at the age of 90 at his home surrounded by family. Neil was born in Canton and is the son of the late Lawrence and Mildred (Johnston) Sheridan. Neil was a proud veteran, who served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart and five Bronze Stars. He retired as a Rural Letter Carrier with the Canton Post Office. Neil is survived by his wife of 67 years Norene (Bessette) Sheridan, and two sons:
William J. Sheridan and Amanda (Davis) Sheridan of Hammond, their three children: Krista Bianchi, Sarah Sheridan, and James Sheridan.
Neil Sheridan, Jr. of Canton and his two sons Shawn and Dustin Sheridan.
Neil was also a proud great-grandfather of four (Charles, Will, Annie Bianchi and Annalise Rose Sheridan). In addition to his parents, Neil was predeceased by his three brothers, Lawrence, Richard, William, and sister Barbara (Sheridan) Bice.
Neil cherished time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed summer get togethers at his family’s camp on Boyd Pond. For many years, Neil and Norene spent their winters in Daytona Beach, Florida. Neil was an active member of the Canton Veterans of Foreign Wars and provided military honors for over 142 military men and women. He was also active with St. Mary’s Church of Canton. As Third Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Neil helped with events, including assisting with Bingo for friends and family each week. He had a strong desire to see that military service and sacrifice be remembered and he participated in school events such as Flag Day and Veterans Day at local schools.
Neil took great pleasure in morning coffee with friends and watching Nascar racing. For many years, he served on the Board of Directors for the Gulf Brook Hunting Club in Colton, and enjoyed hunting with his sons as well as his good friend and long-time hunting partner, Randy Radway. Neil had a big heart and loved his wife dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Church in Canton. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 28 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at O’Leary’s Funeral Home in Canton. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 29 at St. Mary’s Church in Canton at 10:00 a.m. A military honors ceremony will be held for Neil at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring.
