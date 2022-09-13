Galway Neil W. Cayey, 88, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at Nathan Littauer Nursing Home. Born on May 2, 1934, he was the son of Jay F. and Margaret W. Cayey. Neil graduated from Clarkson University with a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1964. He married his beloved wife, Jean Marie Parkin on August 14, 1955. Together they shared almost 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2015. Neil worked for GE his entire career until he retired in 1991. He also dedicated most of life serving the Town of Galway, and especially Galway Lake and Ruback’s Grove. He is survived by his sister Diane Cayey Anderson, niece, Vicky Cayey Martin, nephews, Sven H. Anderson and Kurt Anderson, along with several great nieces and nephews. Neil was predeceased by his wife Jean M. Cayey, his brother Steven G. Cayey and parents Jay F. and Margaret W. Cayey. Services will be held at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, 2034 West Street, Galway, NY on Friday, September 23rd at 11:00 am. It will be followed by a luncheon in his honor at the Cock n’ Bull Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Neil’s name to the Galway Food Pantry. Checks can be made out to GGCSA, P.O. Box 31, Galway, NY 12074.
