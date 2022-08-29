Skip to main content
Neil W. Hyneman

Neil W. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 28th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Tina, and daughter, Megan (Erik) Edmonds. Services will be announced at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

