Canton- Nellie M. Locy, 84, formerly of 2731 State Highway 68, Canton died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at United Helpers Riverledge in Ogdensburg. She was the wife of the late Charles D. “Charlie” Locy. Funeral services will be held privately for the family with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Memorial contributions to United Helpers Riverledge or Potsdam Humane Society.
