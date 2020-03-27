Nelson B. Rayder 03/19/2020 Nelson B. Rayder, 83, West Monroe, passed away Thursday March 19th, at his home while under the care of Hospice. He was born February 10th, 1937 in Amboy Center to Harley and Prudence(Brockett) Rayder. He attended Camden High School. He was a self employed truck driver and worked for his son at Lakewood Products, Williamstown. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Sandra, a son, Steve(Julie), a daughter, Karen(Eric) Peterman, four grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A son, Gary passed away before him. Due to the current circumstances, all services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence, please visit traubfh.com. Donations can be made to Oswego County Hospice or the West Monroe Historical Society. Please sign the guestbook at syracuse.com/obits
