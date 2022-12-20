Nelson J. Guyette, 91, died on December 14, 2022. Born in Massena, New York, on August 28, 1931, he was the son of the late Roy and Irene Guyette and husband of the late Eleanor M. Guyette who died in 2019. Nelson worked 42 years at ALCOA in Massena, New York. He enjoyed hunting and his workshop with his many tools and projects. Survivors include his children Cindy (Scott) Rajeski of Saratoga Springs, David (Janet) Guyette of Santa Monica, CA, Garry Guyette of Florida and Ronald (Robin) Guyette of Norwood, his grandchildren, Neil, Amy, Tyler, Zachary, Mia, Jacob, Samuel, and Amber, his great grandchildren, Matthew, Mackenzie, Mikayla, Brandon; sister, Sharon Dean; brother, Robert Guyette and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Nelson was predeceased by his sister Verna Hall and brother Royal Guyette. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at All Saints on the Hudson, South Church, 121 North Main Street, Mechanicville. Burial will be in the spring of 2023 in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, Albany, NY 12205 in loving memory of Nelson Guyette. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Nelson J. Guyette
