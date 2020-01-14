STAR LAKE – Nelson Levi Bush, age 83, of Star Lake, passed away on January 13, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital.
Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Reggie Curtis officiating. Burial will be in the East Pitcairn Cemetery at a later date.
Nelson was born on July 5, 1936 in Oswegatchie to the late John G.W. and Sarah “Ella” Ellen (Bebee) Bush. He attended the Oswegatchie School and graduated from the Clifton-Fine Central School.
Nelson served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. He married Ann Marie Phillips on December 24, 1956. She passed away on June 11, 1997.
Mr. Bush worked for the Newton Falls Paper Mill for over 30 years, retiring as the Supervisor of the skid shop. He used to enjoy repairing bicycles in his shop at home, playing cards and collecting coins. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and visiting with friends and family.
His survivors include 6 children, David (Jackie) Bush of Hudson, FL, Shelly Rauth of Star Lake, Penny (Robert Thomas) Didas of Potsdam, Brian Bush of Oswegatchie, William “Billy” Bush of Oswegatchie, and Peggy (Francis) Hart of Harrisville; a sister, Mary (Bucky) Boyea; and 2 brothers, John Bush and Earl (Kim) Bush. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nelson is predeceased by sisters, Jane Paro, Myrtle Gotham and Doris Hubbard; and brothers, Richard, Alex, William “Stewart”, George “Robert”, Clifford, and Francis “Frank”.
Donations in memory of Nelson may be made to a VFW of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
