The memorial service for Nelson “Sonny” Howard will be 2 pm Saturday, April 30th, 2022, at the Adams Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Kitto officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the service beginning at 1 pm.
Sonny passed away after a brief illness on March 20, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
