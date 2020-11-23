Newton Warner 81 of Sandy Creek, passed away Friday November 20, 2020.
He was born in Sandy Creek to Thelma and Oliver Warner on October 21, 1939. He married Ann Lobdell on September 17, 1960. Newton was a boilermaker at Fulton Boiler Works and Oswego Union -175 until his retirement in 1995.
Newton is survived by his wife Ann, Sons Jim (Michelle) of Sandy Creek, Todd (Shelly) of Lacona, 4 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is predeceased by sisters Bess, Pat and Rosemary and brothers Fred, Warren and Jack and granddaughter Tenecia.
Per his wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.