MARTINSBURG – Nicholas F. Bush, 74, of Magdalene Street passed away Tuesday afternoon January 3, 2023, at his home.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in Martinsburg Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the Martinsburg Fire Hall, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Martinsburg Fire Hall after 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367, or the Martinsburg Fire Department, PO Box 143, Martinsburg, NY 13404.
He is survived by his sons Nick Bush II of Copenhagen, NY and Randy Bush of Quincy, MA; his siblings, Nancy & Vince Edick of Croghan, NY; Marilyn Widrick of Deer River, NY; Amy Edick of Croghan, NY; Michael & Mary Bush of Croghan, NY; a brother-in-law Eugene “Gene” Edick of Croghan, NY; two sisters-in-law Betty Bush and Susan Peters-Bush, both of Croghan, NY; 125+ nieces and nephews as well as in-laws, Judith Burrows of Martinsburg, NY; Jennifer & Thomas H. Jackson of Casper, WY; Judy & John Karelus of Lowville, NY.
He is predeceased by his lovely wife, Jane M. (Burrows) Bush, and siblings Ceyril “Sonny” Bush, Helen Edick, Henry Bush, Richard Bush and Joan Nevills, as well as brothers-in-law Charles “Chuck” Edick, Edward Widrick, Ronald Nevills; and a sister-in-law, Clara Bush.
Nick was born on March 19, 1948, in Lowville, NY to Frederick and Adele (Hill) Bush. Nick attended Father Leo Memorial School in Croghan and then Beaver River Central School.
Nick started working in the woods with his dad at a young age and then worked for Reg Marks on the Marks Homestead as well as other farms. He worked at Farney Lumber as an edger and then began his truck driving career with Jerry O’Connor hauling Genesee beer, and for other area trucking companies hauling throughout the Northeast. He then worked hauling Portland cement to Lewis County for V.S. Virkler & Son.
Nick served as a Martinsburg Fire Department volunteer for almost 50 years, becoming a member in 1974, filling many positions from civil offices to every line office including Chief, as well as Commander with the Fire District. He was also a Life Member of the Northern New York Firemen’s Association.
In retirement, he was known to make and donate wooden craft items, such as bird houses, picture frames, doll houses and much, much, more to Relay for Life, Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary’s Annual Hollyberry Sale, local benefits, and his friends and family.
