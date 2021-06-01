GLENFIELD - Nicholas J. Egloff - Nicholas wanted to spend his final moments at home, instead of a hospital. Thanks to his daughter-in-law Erin’s perseverance and the cooperation of Lewis County Hospice, those wishes were granted. He passed away at age 80 on May 29, 2021, at home with his daughter by his side.
Nick gave his parents a run for their money at an early age. On April 8, 1941, just seven months into his mother’s pregnancy, Nicholas Joseph Egloff made a surprise arrival for parents Geraldine Thorpe Egloff and Sanford Egloff at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY.
In 1959, Nick graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. During his school years he enjoyed swimming and playing baseball. As payback for his early arrival to the family, his mother forced him to be an altar boy at St. Peter’s Catholic Church until he aged out. After high school, Nick attended St. Lawrence University, majoring in History.
During high school, Nick met the love of his life, Beverly Joyce Donnelly. They remained sweethearts until they married on August 10, 1963, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville. The two lovebirds had three children together: Nicholas Joseph II, Kathryn Elizabeth, and Erich Sanford.
Nick was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. In 1970 he helped with the development of The Turin Highlands golf course and sat on the board of directors for many years. He was a member of the NTTL and STTL Trap Leagues until the early 1990s and was a member of the Elijah Lake Hunting Club. He also enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables and watching car and truck racing locally and on television.
He had a passion for all sports, his favorite teams being the Boston Red Sox, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Kings. When he talked baseball, he would say that he followed the Los Angeles Dodgers as his daughter is a huge fan, but we all know the Dodgers are clearly the -1 team in baseball!
Nick was very active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. For many years he was his daughter’s assistant coach for Little League Baseball and AYSO soccer. When not coaching, you would find Nick pacing the sidelines of any of his children’s or grandchildren’s sports events, making all officials, umpiress, referees, and coaches aware of all of their mistakes… in other words, he was an avid heckler!
Nick is survived by his daughter Kathryn Egloff and her Country Casanova Jim Burns; son Erich Egloff and his wife Erin; bonus son Don Cobb and his wife Edith; grandchildren Shannon Egloff, Myanna Gokey, Wyatt Gokey, Brandon Burns, Cassidy Burns, Tracy Crowell and Tabitha Cobb; great-granddaughters Ainzleyanna and Erieona; special friends Andrea and Rollie Galarneau, and Harry “Skip” and Linda Hasty (AZ); and cousins Diane Butler (CA) and John Thorpe (NY).
He was predeceased by his parents, infant brother Michael, wife Beverly, son Nicholas J. II, mother and father-in-law Anna and Harold Donnelly, sister-in-law Hazel Burgy, daughter-in-law Kim Egloff, best friend Grant Curtis, several nephews and a great nephew.
His sense of humor was unrivaled; if someone asked “what’s up, Nick?” his reply would be “Nothing I’ve got!” There will be so many things we will miss about him, but his family will certainly miss his version of an ancient Roman Catholic chant, Dixit Dominus Domino meo: “My father can play dominoes better than your father ca-aaan; Oh no he ca-aaan’t!”
As per Nick’s wishes, he felt strongly that if he could not have a fully animated and interactive service or funeral, there was no reason to have anything at all. His final wish was to tell all “Sooooooooo Looooonnnng!” [insert Nick waving goodbye].
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
