Nicholas Richard Gadbois passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the very young age of 29 after a long, courageous and hard-fought battle with a horrible disease called Leukodystrophy, a form of dementia. His loving family was by his side with as many prayers as could be prayed as they have been for years. He was born in the early evening hours on February 28, 1991 as the most loved son of Keri (Dandrow) and Ricky Gadbois.
Nick started his first career at the young age of 5, working summers by his dad’s side every day learning the art of making beautiful cemetery memorials. He later learned how much fun 4-wheelers and snowmobiles were and loved riding and working on them. He went fishing every chance he could. He attended most all of the local Catholic schools that would accept him. He hated high school, but with the incredible help of his wonderful Mom, a teacher herself, he graduated with a Regents Diploma! He never even thought of going to college. Instead, he went on to work with his grandfather spending 3 seasons every year travelling the entire state of New York as a bridge worker. Washing, maintaining and other very dangerous jobs that he was so proud of doing and making way more money than he knew his dad could ever pay him, until the disease took its toll on him. He came back to Plattsburgh and resumed working with his dad for as long as he could.
He spent the last 2 years of his life in an adult care facility in Norwood, New York making new friends who loved him so very much
He is pre-deceased by his paternal Grandfather, Conrad Gadbois.
He is survived by his mom and step-dad, Keri and John LaMare. His dad and step-mom, Ricky and Tamara Gadbois. His wonderful sister, Emily and her longtime companion Daniel Moorhead. His step-sister, Jordan Paul and her longtime companion Eli Poltilla. His maternal grandparents, Richard and Susan Dandrow. His paternal grandmother, Bernadette Gadbois and her longtime companion Robert Welch. His favorite Aunt GG, Ginette Gadbois and her fiancé Chris Lucia. His aunt and uncle, Lyne and Jeff Mitchell and their children Kristen and Eric. Another aunt, Julie Dandrow; her children Hayden and Jack Reidy and their dad, Jamie Reidy. An uncle, John Gadbois, and his son Ben Gadbois. He also leaves behind the many people who have helped with Nick’s care over the past seven years who have become family; especially those from Spruce Street in Norwood, New York.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26th from 4pm to 7pm at Brown Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 27th at 2pm at St. Peter’s Church in Plattsburgh, NY. Burial will be private in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Nick’s name may be made to The Foundation of CVPH.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
