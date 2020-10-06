Nicholas Ward Vivlamore (31) passed away 9/23/2020 in Clearwater, FL. He is survived by his parents, Penny Vivlamore of Clearwater, FL and Jeffrey Vivlamore of Fairbanks, AK, sister, Abigail Vivlamore of Clearwater, FL, grandparents, Carl and Veronica Ward of Hannawa Falls, NY, late grandfather William Vivlamore of Potsdam, NY, cousins, aunts and uncles. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.