Nicholas Ward Vivlamore (31) passed away 9/23/2020 in Clearwater, FL. He is survived by his parents, Penny Vivlamore of Clearwater, FL and Jeffrey Vivlamore of Fairbanks, AK, sister, Abigail Vivlamore of Clearwater, FL, grandparents, Carl and Veronica Ward of Hannawa Falls, NY, late grandfather William Vivlamore of Potsdam, NY, cousins, aunts and uncles. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.
