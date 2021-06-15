Nicole “Nicke” Sarah Rosenbarker, 27, of Syracuse, left this world too early on June 1, 2021. She was born in Syracuse on September 21, 1993 to Joseph Rosenbarker and Patricia (Thomas) Rosenbarker. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Thomas.
Nicke grew up in Potsdam, NY. She graduated from Parishville- Hopkinton Central High School in 2011. She studied Culinary Arts at the Boces in Norwood, NY. Nicke then moved to the Syracuse area. She worked as a Mentor with Advocates Incorporated in Liverpool. She was a hard worker and she loved any animal that was near her. Nicke was a very generous person with a warm soul. Nicke was a very loving mom and she loved her family time. She was a proud big sister and a great friend. She was a great cook and an even better baker. Nicke loved to paint, loved music from all genres, and especially loved Halloween. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Nicke is survived by her Fiance, Debonair Mitchell; children, Naevia Sarah Lynn Mitchell and Brandino Lee Mitchell; her parents, Joseph (Jolene) Rosenbarker and Patricia (Robert Kolcun); brothers, Lakota Rosenbarker and Tanner Rosenbarker; step brothers, Mitchell (Kellcy) Kolcun and Ryan Kolcun; paternal grandparents, Joseph L. Rosenbarker and Sharon (Tom) Rathbun; maternal grandmother, Joan Thomas; mother in law, Sheila “Pumie” Carrasquiello; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 1-4 PM at the Traub Funeral Home, Central Square. Nicke will be buried in Fairview Cemetery in Parishville, NY.
