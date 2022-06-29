Nikolai Alastor Malec age 24, of Malone, NY formerly of Louisburg, NC, passed away Sunday evening, June 26, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be held Friday July 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM at 2144 Lake Ozonia Road, St. Regis Falls, NY 12980. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
Nikolai was born January 2, 1998 in Raleigh, NC to Nicole Malec. He attended school in Franklinton, NC. He most recently worked at Stewarts in Malone. He enjoyed being outside, music, chicken, and cooking. He had a smile that could heal a day.
Nikolai is survived by his mother, Nicole Malec of Louisburg, NC; his soul mate, Hannah Gilbert and her mother, Darleen Davis of Malone, NY; his sister, Adrienne Malec; his grandmother, Mary Orzechowski; his two uncles, Jesse and Jacob Gilbertson; niece and nephew, Eva and Aidan; a cousin Harleigh Davis; and friends, Hailey Elwood, Matthew Wyble, and Destiney Sheeks. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Dennis Schafran.
