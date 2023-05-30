CROGHAN-Niles N. “Chip” Lehman, 72, of Croghan passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2023 at the Lewis County Health System surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 17th, from 10:00-11:00am followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY with Pastor Bruce Roggie officiating. Following the service, burial will be at the Croghan Mennonite Church Cemetery, Kirschnerville Road, Croghan, and a luncheon at the Croghan Mennonite Church. He is survived by two daughters Heather (Arthur) Carter and Heidi Lyndaker; four grandchildren; his longtime companion, Darlene Eckerson, Croghan, his mother, Donna of Croghan; four sisters, Cynthia Thomas, Croghan; Michele (Richard) Murto, Goshen, IN; Tammi (Maurice) Warrington, Port St. Lucie, Fl; Kendra (Noel) Virkler, Croghan; one brother Wendell Lehman, Cold Brook; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Nevin B. Lehman, and his son, Hans C. Lehman. Niles was born July 22, 1950 in Lowville, NY, the son of the late Nevin B. Lehman; and Donna L. Lyndaker Lehman. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1968 where he was active in athletics and 4-H having raised and shown cattle at the Lewis County Fair. Following graduation, he worked as a milk inspector until he earned his commercial truck license. Over the years, he drove for his uncle Garey Lyndaker, Climax, Boise Cascade, ABF, Agway, Elmer Moser Trucking, Marshall Mooney, and hauled milk and cream for Ken Parks. Niles operated Grunert’s Camp and Belfort Inn. He is remembered for his excellent meal specials and his friendly hospitality to the many who came through his establishment’s doors. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Richard Meyer’s log yard. Chip enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and maple sugaring. He loved cooking, his hanging plants, woodworking and taking care of his pets. Chip had a great sense of humor and loved teasing people. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Caring Friends of the Community PO Box 712, Croghan, NY 13327. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Niles N. “Chip” Lehman
July 22, 1950 - May 12, 2023
