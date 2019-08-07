With profound sadness we announce the passing of Nina M. Liebig, 62, of Washington, PA, formerly of Alexandria Bay, NY,. A loving and devoted sister and friend to all whose lives she touched passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019.
Nina was born and raised in Alexandria Bay, NY, the daughter of Earl and Olive (Kester) Liebig. She was a 1974 graduate of Alexandria Central School. Furthering her education, she attended Jefferson Community College where she would receive her degrees in both Accounting and Business Management.
Nina worked as a Budget Analyst for the United States Military, at nearby Fort Drum, near Watertown NY, before transferring to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Miami, FL. Nina served for over twenty years working for the US Government before retiring in 2016. During her time working for the US Government, she received numerous achievement awards for her outstanding work.
After retiring, Nina was an active member of the Lone Pine Country Club in Washington, PA and belonged to the Ladies Golf Association.
Nina enjoyed cooking, creating jewelry, and especially spoiling her many nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed a good game of cards amongst family and friends.
She is survived by her brothers Earl R. (Charlotte), Joel, Randall (Kevin Songer), and sister Edna (David) Smith, a sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Lincoln), a sister-in-law, Bonnie (Stephen), an aunt, Melba Kester, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, and two brothers, Lincoln and Stephen.
A Memorial mass will be held at 10:00am, on Saturday, August 10, at St. Mary’s Church, 521 James Street, Clayton with Rev. Arthur J. La Baff, pastor, officiating, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.