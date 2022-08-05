HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Noah Aaron Greene, the baby son of Benjamin and Kendra (Richer) Greene, of Georgia, VT, died shortly after his birth on July 23, 2022 in Northwestern Medical Center, St. Albans, Vermont.
A graveside committal service for Noah will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery, Maple St., Harrisville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville, officiating.
Local arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral home, Harrisville.
Full online obit and condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
