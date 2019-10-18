MASSENA - Noella A. Dalton, 93, a longtime resident of McKinley Court, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2019 at Wesley Health Community in Saratoga Springs, where she had been a resident since January.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
