Noella Bourdeau Dalton, 93, a longtime resident of Massena, NY, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Wesley Health Center in Saratoga, NY.
Noella, the beloved wife of the late Jack Dalton is survived by one daughter, Jackie Rush (Danny), Round Lake, NY; five sons, Tim Dalton (Viktoriya), Fort Lee, NJ; Tom Dalton, Lake Placid, NY; Danny Dalton, NYC, NY; Derrick Dalton (Tina), Ogdensburg, NY; and David Dalton (Kay), Leawood, KS; 16 grandchildren, 8 great-children, and two sisters, Margaret Holloway and Virginia Fiacco. She was predeceased by six brothers and six sisters.
Noella was born February 13, 1926 in Massena, NY, the daughter of Victor and Bernadette Bourdeau. She married John (Jack) Dalton, June 14, 1947 in Massena, NY. Noella was very devoted to her faith, family, and home. While a homemaker, she also worked at the Massena Mica Plant during WW2, the Syracuse China Factory, Ames Department Store, and in her retirement years, loved caring for the elderly in the Massena area. Never idle, she enjoyed reading, and needlework of any kind and was an avid gardener. But most of all, she delighted, always, in bringing smiles and laughter to all who knew her.
A celebration of life and a memorial Mass will take place in early spring.
Our sincere thanks to the nurses, caregivers in Massena and Saratoga and The Community Hospice of Saratoga, Saratoga Springs, NY for the daily acts of kindness and compassionate support they extended to our mother, Noella and her family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
