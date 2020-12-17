MASSENA—Services for Nona K. Murray, 62, a resident of County Rt. 43, Massena, will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will follow the services in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at 1 p.m. Nona passed away on December 15, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh.
Nona is survived by her son, Martin and Stacey Murray, Massena; her daughter, Liza and Sean Regan, Massena; her five beloved grandchildren, Margaret Murray (Alex Perras), Cooper Regan, Emmary Regan, Nick Monroe (Kelsey Lanning) and Adrian Murray and three sisters, Hazel and Robert DeShane, Raymondville; Phyllis and Mack McKinney, ME and Claudette Briggs, FL as well as several nieces and nephews. Nona was also very excited and looking forward to her first great-grandchild who is to arrive in May of 2021. She was pre-deceased by her parents Myron and Hazel Taylor, her husband Tony, a brother Myron Taylor and four sisters, Mary Seeber, Kathy Baxter, Carol Taylor and Lora Jean Taylor.
Born in Potsdam, NY on May 12, 1958 to the late Myron and Hazel Mae VanBrocklin Taylor, Nona graduated from high school and married Anthony Murray on September 26, 1976. She worked at SUNY Potsdam as a cook for over 20 years until her failing health forced her to take a step back. In her free time, Nona enjoyed crocheting and knitting, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family, friends and her beloved grandchildren. Nona also enjoyed living with and spending time with her niece, Karen Seeber. Memorial donations in Nona’s memory can be made to the Massena Dialysis Center and memories and condolence may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
Due to current health restrictions, face coverings, social distancing and capacity regulations will be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.