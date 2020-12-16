MASSENA—Arrangements for 62 year old Nona K. Murray, a resident of County Rt. 43, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Murray passed away Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020 at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Nona K. Murray.

