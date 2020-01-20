Nona Kathleen McDonald Wiley has passed away at the age of 90. She was born October 20th, 1929. Mrs. Wiley was a graduate of St. Lawrence University, where she met her late husband, Harold R. Wiley. Mr. Wiley was the son of longtime Watertown superintendent of schools Harold T. Wiley. Mrs. Wiley taught in the Beaver River, South Jefferson and South Lewis school systems. She worked for Hospice in Lewis County after retiring. Mrs. Wiley later volunteered for Guardian Ad Litem, working with at risk youth in North Carolina. A daughter, Kathleen, and son Douglas predeceased her. Mrs. Wiley is survived by daughter Jean, sons James & Steven, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She passed away at her residence in Lafayette, La. Donations to Hospice and/ or Childrens Defense Fund will be appreciated. ~ https://www.childrensdefense.org/
Nona Kathleen McDonald Wiley
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
