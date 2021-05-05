Fowler - Nora J. Hayden, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be in Hailesboro Cemetery.
Nora was born on July 28, 1957 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Donald “Jack” and Jessie (Bresette) Hayden.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School and had received training in food trades at BOCES.
Nora was employed full time at E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur for 37 years in housekeeping and as linen coordinator until retiring due to her health. She often held second and third jobs and was known for her strong work ethic. Nora had served several years as the SEIU union rep.
She enjoyed making crafts, playing cards, fishing, camping, gambling, and spending time with her friends and family. She was a lifelong resident of Fowler.
Nora is survived by her daughters Stacey Hayden and her fiance David Gotham of Fowler, Shelby Clement and her husband William of Fowler, her grandchildren Tucker Carpenter, Collin Clement, Gavin Clement, and Haylee Clement. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Emerson and her husband David of Fine, her brother Arthur Hayden of Fowler, several nieces and nephews. Nora is predeceased by her parents Jack and Jessie, a daughter Shannon Hayden, brothers Aubrey Hayden and David Hayden, and a sister Linda Hayden.
