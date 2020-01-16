Nora Julia Hyde Seamans of Opp, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was 62.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in New York.
Nora was born July 15, 1957. She was an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Theresa, NY for five years and a life member. She was a woman of great faith and love. She never met anyone that wasn’t drawn to her strength and kindness, which brightened everyone’s souls. She was preceded in death by her father, Milford Hyde; brother, Jack Hyde and sister-in-law, Janice E. Cooper.
She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Seamans of Opp, AL; son, Jason D. Hyde of Bowling Green, KY; daughters, Karen White (Jason Moss) of Huntsville, AL, Kelly Douglas (Erik) of Las Vegas, NV and Kari Smith (Aaron) of Canon City, CO; mother, Nora Hyde of Pahrump, NV; brothers, Mark Hyde of Pahrump, NV, Perry Hyde of Chaumont, NY, Jerry Hyde of Lexington, SC and Alan Hyde of Bruceville, TX; sisters, Gail Thomas of Taylor, PA, Susan Thompson of Sun City, AZ, Ann DeJourdan of Cape Vincent, NY and Jane Wallace of Long Island, NY; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
