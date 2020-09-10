Norene B. McIntosh, 86, of Buttermilk Flats Rd., passed away, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on June 7, 1934 in Eaton, NY, she was a daughter and youngest of 13 children to Guy E. and Eveline Morrow Bartlett. She was a 1952 graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School in Munnsville, NY.
Norene married Gerry M. McIntosh at the Stockbridge Methodist Church on August 22, 1953 with Rev. Ruford Cook, officiating.
The couple owned and operated a dairy farm, Windsong Lane Farms on Dry Hill, Jefferson County, NY for 53 years, retiring in 2009 and moving to LaFargeville, NY, near their daughter.
A longtime member of the Honeyville Baptist Church, Adams Center, NY, holding several offices and being active with the Ladies Aid Fellowship. She also participated with Agape House Fellowship and Evangelical Lutheran Church at Orleans Four Corners, both in LaFargeville, NY.
Norene was known for her beautiful smile, contagious laughter and her always good-natured spirit. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, bowling, square and round dancing and a good game of Dominoes.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Gerry; three children, a daughter, Peggy K. Halsey and husband Tom, Mexico, NY; a son, Guy A. McIntosh and wife, Teresa, Adams Center, NY; a daughter, Janet M. Klock and husband, Lee, LaFargeville, NY; a sister, Fern Major, Wampsville, NY; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, a son, Scott A. McIntosh, four sisters and seven brothers all passed away previously.
The family would like to give special thanks to longtime friend and caregiver for over 10 years, Brenda Merrill, for her kindness and support.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours or funeral at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Agape House Fellowship, PO Box 52, LaFargeville, NY 13656 or the Evangelical Lutheran Church at Orleans Four Corners, 23021 Plank Rd., LaFargeville, NY 13656, or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
The family is requesting photographs with your condolences. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
