Black River - Norma F. LaMora, 86, a resident of the Samaritan Keep Home, died on September 27, 2020. Per her request, there will be a private graveside service in Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium, NY at the family’s convenience. She was born on March 13, 1934, the daughter of Herman J. and Pauline Stevenson LaMora in a private hospital run by Nellie Williams in the Village of Black River, NY. She graduated from Black River High School in 1952 and attended Watertown School of Commerce. She went on to leave the school to accept a position with the W. T. Grant Co. in Watertown, NY in which she worked for 23 years.
After W. T. Grant Co. went out of business, she worked for the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital in the business department for 17 years and retired in 1992. She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the House of the Good Samaritan Loyals Retirement Club.
Surviving are her cousin Scott Stevenson and his wife Stephanie of Carthage, NY, her nephew David and Leslie Stevenson of New York and a niece Becky Reynolds of Watertown, NY.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home Inc.
