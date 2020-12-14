Waddington: Norma J. Bregg passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home in Waddington, NY. She was 69 years old. Daughter of the late Cora J. LaDue and Irving Paige, she was born on February 14, 1951 in Massena, NY.
Norma worked as a waitress at Gibbs Restaurant which later became Chris Fay’s in Waddington, NY, and she was a member of the American Legion Post -925 Ladies’ Auxiliary in Norfolk, NY.
Norma is survived by her husband Frank A. Bregg, at home, and her four children: Jeanette M. Liberty (Todd Jones) of Lyndonville, VT; Thomas M. Todd (Emily Langs) of Harrisville, NY; Jeffrey A. Todd and his wife Sharon Mallett, of Lyndonville, VT; and Denise M. Maldonado and her husband Manuel of Madrid, NY. She is also survived by three sisters: Nancy Hamilton and her husband Scott of Groveton, NH; Deborah Murray (Theodore Mitchell) of Lyndonville, VT; Lynda Paige of Norfolk, NY; and by one brother: Brad Paige and his wife Brenda of South Colton, NY; as well as six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Norma was pre-deceased by two sisters: Mary J. Campbell and Patricia Phelix.
Cremation will be private, and at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will take place in the spring.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Hope Lodge, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401-3412. Tele. (802) 658-0649 www.donate3.cancer.org
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
