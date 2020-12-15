Norma J. Drummatter

SANFORDVILLE – Norma Johnson Drummater, 66, died Saturday afternoon, December 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born on April 20, 1954 in Malone, the daughter of the late Norman and Doris (Fitzpatrick) Johnson. She was a 1972 graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in Malone. She continued her education at SUNY Plattsburgh, graduating in 1976 with a B.S. in Speech and Hearing Handicapped Education. She then earned her Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology. While living and working in Florida, she met and married the love of her life, John “Jack” Drummatter on April 21, 1990.
In 1991, she and Jack moved to Sanfordville, where she resumed her career in Speech Pathology for the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES at Potsdam Central School. She loved to follow the multiple sporting events of her sons and her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and recreating throughout the North Country and cherished the many family memories and gatherings throughout her life.
Norma is survived by her loving husband, Jack; her sons, Evan (Jordan) of Norwood and Ian of Potsdam; and her three grandchildren, Ryan Comins, and Rowan and Jillian Drummatter of Norwood.
She is also survived by seven siblings, John (Sally) Johnson of Sun City, Florida; Marilyn (Bob) Crossman of Malone; Alice Langelier of Malone; Ed (Tere) Johnson of Kissimmee, Florida; Lorraine (Dana) Ellsworth of Brushton; Michael (Jenny) Johnson of Malone; and Connie Halley of Malone; and several nieces and nephews.
Norma was predeceased by her father, Norman in 1995; her mother, Doris in 1996; and a nephew, David Crossman in 1991.
Friends may call December 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam. Due current health restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Calling hours will be occupancy controlled, with those attending asked to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, or the National Leukemia Foundation.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and view her funeral services online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.