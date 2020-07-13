Norma J. LaRock, Calcium, passed away Friday, July 10th at her home. She was 87 years old.
She was born in Calcium on July 17, 1932 the daughter to Gaylord and Eva Allen Plank.
Norma married Gerald R. Oatman on August 6, 1950, Gerald passed away December 15, 1965. On November 11, 1969 she married William H. LaRock, William passed away February 7, 2015.
She is survived by her son, Clarke W. (Jan) Oatman, 2 step-children, Bonnie LaRock, Michelle (Joseph) DeYear, 2 grandchildren, Robert G. Oatman, Renee (Neal) Kenworthy, 4 step-grandchildren, Courtney Tortora, Brittany Donner, Cameron Harrigan, Nicole Harrigan, several great-grandchildren, 5 nephews and 1 niece. Norma is also survived by her friend, neighbor and home health aide, Mary Berlund.
Besides her parents and husbands she was predeceased by her stepson, William A. LaRock and 2 sisters, Irene Green and Muriel Weaver.
Norma worked for the Watertown Daily Times, Co-Owner of LaRock’s Carpet, Steinbach’s, Bon Ton and Dress Barn.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 343 and Daughters of the Nile Temple -15.
A private graveside service will be held in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
