Norma Jean Ernest, 87, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2021. Jean was the wife for 61 years to Gary G. Ernest who passed away in 2019.
Jean was born 15 March, 1934 in Syracuse, NY the daughter of James V. Dadey and Mary A. Dadey. She spent her early years growing up in Dewitt, NY with her sister Carolyn Ashe and her brother Robert Dadey. Jean attended Cathedral Academy High School, Lemoyne College, and Jefferson Community College.
Gary wanted to know who the cute redhead was when both he and Jean worked for NY Telephone. Jean and Gary were married in 1958 and started raising a family in Tully NY, eventually having three children. Jean and family moved around a few times until they settled in Sackets Harbor in upstate NY.
Jean loved the Adirondacks; she spent many summers vacationing there. Jean and Gary shared their fondness of travelling. They visited many US states, and enjoyed trips to England, Ireland, Italy, and many trips to Canada.
Jean was the most kind, sweet and loving person you could meet. She was defined by her love for her family, music, swimming, and ice cream. She was happiest when she was sipping a Coke and singing to one of her favorite songs.
Jean is survived by her three children, Glenn Ernest, Shawn Ernest (Debi), and Clare Ernest (Lotfi), her grandchildren Sasha Hollister (Michael), Nicholas Ernest, and great-grandson Enzo Hollister.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday November 16th at 1:00 at Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.