MASSENA – Norma Jean Stone, 92, a resident of West Orvis Street, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at her home.
Norma was born April 29, 1927 in Massena, the daughter of the late Lester and Minnie (Haney) Moses. She attended Massena schools, where she was a graduate of Massena High School. On November 12, 1949, she married Howard W. Stone at the Emmanuel Congregational Church in Massena with Rev. David Sandstrum, officiating. Howard predeceased her on August 27, 1993.
Norma worked for many years with Perras Excavating as their bookkeeper. In addition to raising her children, she worked for a time at Alcoa and in the computer department at Potsdam State. She was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was active with the sunshine committee. Norma was also an active member of the Eastern Star and their Grandmother’s Club, a member of TOPS, Massena Senior Citizens, Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Massena Republican Committee, and Massena Home Bureau. She also volunteered for many years at the Dr. Wayne T. Moses Arthritis Clinic. Norma had a great love for reading, visiting the casino, playing the piano and organ, spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as ‘visiting’ with them via Facebook, and doing crafts.
Norma is survived by her five children and their spouses, Rande Jean and Victor Ashley of Canton; Jeffrey W. Stone of Massena; Richard S. Stone of Syracuse; Debra A. and Hal Felch of Michigan; and Gerald L. and Victoria Stone of Helena; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Wayne T. Moses and her sisters, Virginia Countryman, Betty Murray, and Nola Martin.
Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, West Orvis Street, Massena, where a service of celebration and remembrance will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. The members of the Eastern Star will conduct a memorial ritual on Sunday at 3:30 PM. Burial will be held in the spring in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
