Norma L. Cassada, 90, formerly of Massena and Potsdam died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Port Orange Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Port Orange, Florida. Norma was born on August 5, 1929, daughter of Daniel and Bernice (Martin) LaFlesh in Massena. She attended school in Massena and following her graduation from Massena High School, she was employed at the New York Telephone Co. until her retirement, first as an operator and then as a Supervisor. In 1950, she married Edward Gonyeau. This Marriage ended in Divorce. In 1974, she married William Cassada in Potsdam.
Norma enjoyed doing many arts and crafts, but her best times were when she was painting. Friends and family were often gifted with pictures of scenes of our beautiful North Country. She was also a great cook. For many years, she prepared and served banquets and fund raisers for the Potsdam Elks Lodge. After they moved to Florida, Norma continued to cook for the church where she prepared weekly dinners for the homeless people there.
Norma was predeceased by her husband “Bill”, her daughter Janice, her parents, a sister, Ruth (Tom) Murphy and a brother Roger LaFlesh.
She is survived by a daughter, Jacqualine (Chris) Good and a son, Edward Gonyeau. Also surviving are several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and three sisters, Carol Jones, Sue (Raoul) Brodeur, and Phyllis (Philip) St. Amand, all of Massena.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Potsdam.
