Norma Marilyn Bardeschewski, 91, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 3, 2019 at her home and place she loved on South Sandy Pond. Norma was born into this world on February 16, 1928 in Syracuse, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2012; parents, Orel Molesworth and Louis Kleiman; step-father, Raymond Swan; brother Robert and wife Susan. Norma was loved beyond words by her adoring children: Richard Bardeschewski, Jr.(Nancy), Donna LoDolce (James), Susan Mooney (Tom Chapel), Thomas Bardeschewski (Jackie) and David Bardeschewski (Kathy). Norma and Richard together had 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren who they loved immensely. They were equally adored by nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Norma was full of compassion; she had an undeniable love for her dogs. She and Richard always welcomed family and friends at the home they built 68 years ago on South Sandy Pond.
Services will be held Sunday, October 6, at Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church, 6118 North Main Street (Rte 11) Sandy Creek, NY. Calling hours 2- 4PM immediately followed by a service. A reception to follow at the VFW, 10 Cable Trail Dr., Lacona, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Friends of Homeless Animals, 432 Centerville Rd., Richland, NY 13144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.