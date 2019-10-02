Graveside services for Norma R. Gilmer, age 87 of State Hwy 37 Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Friday (Oct 4, 2019) at Sunnyside Cemetery in Morristown with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
Surviving is her husband Wayne Gilmer of Ogdensburg; a son Steven St. Dennis of Canada; a brother Gary Wright of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Michael & Todd St. Dennis of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Michael St. Dennis, Alexis Kench, Macie Dulmage & Mason St. Dennis; step-children Robert Gilmer of Lisbon, David Gilmer & his wife Amy of MI, Sherrie Moquin & her companion James Rolland of Morristown and Pam Bailey of Ogdensburg.
A son Michael St. Dennis and a step-son Douglas Gilmer predeceased her.
Norma was born on July 26, 1932 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Stanley & Ruth (Hazelton) Wright. She graduated from Morristown High School and later married Jack St. Dennis. The couple divorced and was again married to Wayne Gilmer in 1971.
Norma worked in the cafeteria at Cedars Nursing Home for several years, and she enjoyed gardening, quilting and listening to Willie Nelson. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
