Norma S. Tamblin 85- passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on November 23rd, 2019. Norma was born on June 7th, 1934 to the late Norman and Dorothy Clark. She attended Watertown schools. On June 1st, 1952 she married Richard R. Tamblin.
They started their family and Richard worked on several farms until 1965 when they bought the Tamblin Family Farm and continued growing their brood of six children. Farm chores were shared by all for some time and Norma then took a job working in the pediatric unit at the House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown. She loved her job and she did not restrict herself to care for the children, she would do whatever needed to be done. She actually had her own tool box on the floor and if something needed fixing, Norma would do it herself. In fact “Norma’s Toolbox” resides on the fourth floor in the Samaritan Building to this day.
The Waltons had nothing on the Tamblin’s when it came to the household that Norma built. She loved her family deeply and everyone was considered family. There were three full meals prepared everyday were everyone was welcome. Rarely were there just eight of them at the table. The only rule was “Wash your hands and take your hat off.”
Norma was born a nurse. Not only was she the caregiver for her own children, but it seemed that everyone brought their kids to her for advice, love, wound care, and slivers. Love did not stop at children. With six children and a barn full of animals, it was no surprise to find some livestock being nursed back to health under the roof of the house. Many pigs, chickens, turkey, and the like could be found in the corner of the room all warm and cozy until they were well enough to find their way back to the barn. When Norma retired from nursing in 2003, she did what she loved most which was to tend to her family. She loved seeing her six children turn into 18 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Each one was so special to her. If you would sit and chat with Norma, she would share a special quality that they possessed individually. She would also have a funny story about everyone of them. They all held their own special place in her heart and she made sure that they, as well as everyone else knew that.
Norma is survived by her husband Richard Tamblin Sr., her sons Richard Tamblin Jr. (Rochelle), Rodney Tamblin (Janey), Randy Tamblin (Dawn), Dale Tamblin (Kathleen), her daughters Dorinda Ackley (Donald), and Diane Molnar (Edward), all of Rodman. A sister, Darlene Johovic, Florida. She was predeceased by two sisters Audrey Tamblin and Etta Tamblin. Two brothers Elliott Clark and Norman Clark. Calling hours will be Monday, November 25th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, 7883 State Route 289, Belleville, NY 13611.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26th at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Rodman. Obituaries are supposed to be a small tribute to the person who is now gone. Norma left an amazing legacy that will live on through their six children. You only need to drive up Washington Park Road. All six children and many of their offspring still reside within a few miles from the now Third Generation Tamblin Family Farm.
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
