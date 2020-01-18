Norma (Schafer) Nash, 97, of Canton formerly of North Ft. Meyers Fla., Liverpool and Oswego passed away at the home of her daughter Deborah Martin in Canton on Friday Jan. 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late, Harold Nash who died in 1990.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21 from 4-6 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton with a brief prayer service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
